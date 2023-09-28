HamberMenu
Statewide bandh: BEO and principals told to take decision on holiday

September 28, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Hassan district administration has instructed PU colleges in Hassan district to take a decision on declaring holiday on Friday in view of the Statewide bandh call by pro-Kannada organisations, considering the situation.

C.M. Mahalingaiah, Deputy Director of Pre-University Education, said principals could take a decision if pro-Kannada organisations put pressure on them to declare a holiday. However, the holiday could be compensated for by holding classes on any holiday in the coming days.

Similarly, the Deputy Director of Public Instructions has said that the Block Education Officers (BEOs) could decide if there was demand for a holiday from the pro-Kannada organisations. The holidays should be compensated with classes on a holiday, the officer said in a communication to the media.

Kannada organisations have called for a Statewide bandh on Friday opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

