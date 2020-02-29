‘State’s tree cover has grown by 1.2 lakh ha’

Karnataka’s tree cover has expanded by about 1,02,500 hectares over the last couple of years, T. Hiralal, Chief Conservator of Forests, Mysuru, has said. Farmers were responsible for making this happen because of their sincere efforts in planting and nurturing saplings distributed by the Forest Department (Social Forestry).

Speaking after inaugurating an interactive session with farmers and a programme to felicitate achievers, including progressive farmers, at the Mysuru zoo here, he said the Forest Survey of India has cited in its report the increase of tree cover in the State; the rise in the number of trees was among the highest in the country.

Besides bringing income to farmers, the planting of saplings distributed by the Forest Department has resulted in significant growth in tree cover.

Mr. Hiralal said lakhs of saplings had been distributed to farmers at a nominal price over the last decade and the farmers had planted them in their fields as a measure to add up their revenue by growing revenue-earning trees.

Besides sandalwood and other saplings, neem and mahogany are among the species sought after now and are being planted extensively by farmers. A small and a medium-size sapling bag costs ₹1 and ₹3 respectively.

He said farmers in Hunsur have successfully planted neem saplings in their fields and are rated among the largest cultivators of neem, using water resources thoughtfully.

Felicitated

The programme was organised by Aranya Parisara Mattu Yoga Prathistana, Mysuru, and the Social Forestry division of the Forest Department. Progressive farmers Gowtham Kadam and Chennabasappa Gavadagere; senior journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar; and industrialists Firoze Khan and Siraj Khan were felicitated on the occasion.

Retired Forest Secretary A.C. Lakshman presided over the occasion. The inaugural programme was followed by an interaction with farmers who had come from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

The farmers shared their thoughts on social forestry and how planting of trees could help in improving their income.

Mysuru zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni, and Deputy Conservators of Forest Alexander, Prashanth Kumar, Bhanuprakash and P. Sridhar were present.