States should come forward to support river-linking project, says Venkaiah

KALABURAGI

20 August 2021 22:20 IST

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has called upon all States to come forward to support the Union government’s ambitious river-linking project.

“River-linking project is a dream of the people of this country and it should come true. All the States need to come forward to support this project. If waters of all rivers are optimally used, farmers’ lives will be better and the country will also be developed,” Mr. Naidu told reporters on Friday after visiting Tungabhadra reservoir at Munirabad in Koppal.

Mr. Naidu said he was a son of a farmer and would always feel happy to visit a reservoir.

“Tungabhadra reservoir is full this year due to good rain in the river’s catchment areas. This will help farmers to take up agricultural activities with more hopes. Reservoirs are like Akshaya Patra. They play crucial roles in the all-round development. As per the information given by officials, this reservoir was full for the last four years in a row. I wish this dam continues to be full in the years to come and do good for Karnataka and Telangana ... We need to focus on storing rainwater wherever possible as it helps raise the groundwater table,” Mr. Naidu said.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu, along with his wife, M. Usha, and other family members went around the reservoir area.

G. Naga Mohan, secretary of the Tungabhadra Administrative Board, briefed to the Vice-President about the reservoir.