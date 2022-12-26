State’s revenue and GST collections have shown robust growth: Mid-year review of finances

December 26, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Amidst a global slowdown, Karnataka has demonstrated strong economic recovery from the pandemic-induced slowdown by registering a 9.5% growth in real economy for 2021-22, according to the mid-year review of State Finances 2022-23.

The report, which was tabled in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in Belagavi on Monday, says that these figures have been derived from the provisional estimates of National Statistical Office. The State revenue collections have increased by 10% and GST collections have shown a robust growth of 30% in the first half of 2022-23, when compared with the corresponding period of previous year.

FDI of ₹21,480 crore

The State, which has the reputation of being one of the top attractors of Foreign Direct Investments (FID), has received ₹21,480 crore of FDI in the first quarter of the present financial year, according to the report.

Also, the State has managed to reduce inflation from 6.39% in April to 5.81% in September 2022, which is well below the 7.4% inflation of the country in this period.

Word of caution

However, the global economic slowdown is likely to have an adverse impact on the State GSDP which is dominated by export-oriented service sector, it observes.

The fiscal deficit for 2022-23 has been revised at 2.82% of GSDP and revenue deficit at 0.67% of GSDP for the State with a total budget size of ₹2,65,720 crore. The report says that the fiscal deficit of 2.82% of GSDP is well within the permissible limit of 3%.

The total revenue receipts of the State during the first six months of the financial year 2022-23 from April to September 2022 is ₹ 1,00,330 crore. This includes the State’s Own Tax Revenue of ₹75,368 crore including GST compensation of ₹8,633 crore. The devolution from Government of India and grants-in-aid from the Centre stood at ₹13,717 crore and ₹5,521 crore, respectively.

The State’s own tax revenue and non-tax revenues for the first half of 2022-23 increased compared to the first half of 2021-22, the report says. This shows that the economy is on the recovery path. For the first half of 2022-23, The State’s own revenue receipts reached 57% of the budgeted estimates as against 54% in the corresponding period in 2021-22.

According to the trend analysis, the first half of 2022-23 saw a good increase in revenue collection in Karnataka. State’s own tax revenue increased by 14% in the first half of 2022-23 compared to the previous year. Similarly, the State’s non-tax revenue for the same period showed a growth of over 17%. Overall, the revenue receipts have increased by 10 per cent compared to the pevious year .

Liabilities

At the same time, the report points out that the Total Outstanding Liabilities (TOL) of the state in absolute numbers is expected to increase from ₹4,57,899 crore in 2021-22 to ₹5,18,366 crore in 2022-23. Also, it observed that the outstanding debt of the State government was increasing at rapid pace resulting in higher interest payments.