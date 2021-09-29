State’s renewable energy capacity will be increased to 10,000 MW: Minister

BENGALURU

29 September 2021 23:30 IST

Sunil Kumar visits India’s largest solar park at Pavagada

Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar on Wednesday said Karnataka will focus on increasing the installed capacity of power generation from renewable sources to about 10,000 MW in tune with the Centre’s plans to have 175 GW of renewable energy.

Speaking to media persons during his visit to India’s largest solar park at Pavagada in Tumakuru district, the Minister said the plan would be executed through the new renewable energy policy.

During the visit, Mr. Kumar interacted with farmers who have leased 12,718 acres of land to State government for setting up the solar power park spread across five villages in Nagalamadike hobli. The project started in 2015 in partnership with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and State government’s Karnataka Renewal Energy Development Ltd. (KREDL) and was completed by December 2019.

Advertising

Advertising

Presently, about 1,850 MW of power is being supplied to State while about 200 MW is supplied to other States. The average monthly generation of the solar park stood at 377.43 million units in 2020-21.

The Minister said: “I thank all our farmers who have contributed immensely to the progress of the State and energy security of the country by leasing land for solar park. I have instructed the officials to immediately start utilising the ₹65.5 crore collected under the Area Development Fund for development of schools, hospitals, and roads, and welfare of local people.”