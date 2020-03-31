State’s industries donate funds

The industrialists of Karnataka have joined hands with the State government to fight against COVID-19. Several firms have announced donations under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Covid-19.

Asian Paints has donated ₹2 crore, Toyota Industries Engine India Private Limited ₹31 lakh, Xiaomi Technologies and JM Financial ₹25 lakh each, Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts ₹23 lakh, Kennametals ₹15 lakh, and Brigade Enterprises Ltd ₹10 lakh, according to a press release.

Samsung R&D has announced that it will be importing health kits worth ₹1 crore from Korea. Toyota Kirloskar is also providing 500 bodysuit sets to doctors and nurses and food for 1,200 poor families in Ramanagaram district.

Himatsingka Seide has taken the responsibility of providing pillow covers, towels, and bed-sheets worth ₹10 crore while Britannia Industries, Wipro, GSK, and Jothy Labs will be supplying their products to affected people in the State, the release said.