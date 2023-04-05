State’s inaction in case of cow vigilantism condemned

April 05, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Bahutva Karnataka, a coalition of progressive organisations fighting to preserve the plural culture of Karnataka, has condemned the system that encourages acts of cow vigilantism; such as the one that occurred in Kanakapura on Saturday; resulting in the death of Idrees Pasha.

Arguing that communalism was on the rise ever since Basavaraj Bommai took charge as Chief Minister, it said Puneeth Kerehalli, the accused in the case, was a petty criminal who had now turned vigilante attacker as the police stood by watching. “Not only did the police turn a blind eye to his ever-growing crimes, but he, in fact, was encouraged and supported by those in power, thus emboldening him ... Police have also booked a case against Idrees Pasha and two others, even though they had all valid papers,” the statement said.

The coalition has also come down heavily on The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2021, and demanded that it be withdrawn immediately. “The law by design is intended to facilitate exactly these kinds of acts of brutality and violence. The clause offering impunity to those acting out of “goodwill” can elevate a murderer and criminal such as Puneeth Kerehalli to a “gaurakshak” who acted in good faith. The Act, therefore, violates essential principles of the Rule of Law where the victim becomes the accused, and the criminal becomes the protector,” the statement said.

Bahutva Karnataka has also demanded that the State government immediately ensure strict compliance with the order of the Supreme Court in Tehseen Poonawalla vs Union of India case. The order stipulates a list of measures to prevent hate crimes.