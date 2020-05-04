State frames stringent rules to discipline govt. employees

The State government has come out with draft rules for the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) (Amendment) Rules 2020, aimed at disciplining the government employees by imposing stringent penalties, including removal from service and compulsory retirement.

The draft rules notified on May 2 by the Deputy Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Service rules-II), has come out with over two dozen stringent penalties for government staff if they indulge in misconduct or misbehaviour, sexual harassment, and unauthorised absence.

The government invited objections for proposed changes in the draft rules and rules would be taken up for consideration after 15 days from the date of their publication in the official gazette.

Under the draft rules, the government can withhold three annual increments in case of unauthorised absence for a period exceeding one month and less than four months, and employees would be sacked form service for unauthorised absence for a period exceeding four months.

Employees would be removed if he or she found giving or taking or abetting giving or taking of dowry.

Five annual increments would be withheld in case of temporary misappropriation of government money less than ₹10,000, and there would be reduction of pay to a lower stage in the time-scale of pay of the post in the case of temporary misappropriation of government funds exceeding ₹10,000, according to the draft rules.

The employee would be sent on compulsory retirement in the case of misappropriation/misuse of government money. In the case of procedural lapses, draft rules said it would lead to censure on the first occasion and reduction to a lower stage in the time-scale of pay on second and subsequent occasions.

In the case of unreasonable/unjustified delay beyond the time limits prescribed in manuals of office procedure etc., the employee would be ‘censured’ on the first occasion and withholding of at least one annual increment on the second and subsequent occasions.

Employees would be reduced to a lower post if found involved in sexual harassment cases. Two annual increments would be withheld in the case of refusal to obey written instructions of superior officers.

In the case of using official position or influence to get employment for members of the family in any company/institution, then employee’s pay would be reduced to a lower stage in the time-scale of pay.

The employee would be send on compulsory retirement from service in the case of taking part in politics or elections in violation of the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1966, and in case of giving contract to a family member engaged in trade or business.