State’s financial condition not good: CM

Admitting the State’s poor financial condition, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa today said a deficit of around ₹50,000 crore may be seen in the current year’s budget.

“The State’s financial condition is not good owing to COVID-19, floods and droughts. We could not take up and finish any work as we had expected. We are expecting a deficit of around ₹50,000 crore in this year’s budget. People know all this and I request them to cooperate,” he said responding to a query on filling the vacancies in different government departments in Kalyana Karnataka region.

He was addressing mediapersons at Ginigera airstrip in Koppal district on Saturday.

Asked about the photographs showing a few BJP leaders with Yuvraj Swamy, an accused in a recently unearthed fraud case, Mr. Yediyurappa said that he would not comment on the case as it was under investigation.

“What comment do I make on it? The investigation is on. Authorities concerned would take appropriate action at the appropriate time. Posing for a photograph with someone doesn’t amount to a crime,” he said.

On Cabinet expansion, the Chief Minister said that it would be done as and when the Central leaders asked him to do it.

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Lok Sabha member from Koppal Karadi Sanganna, legislators Halappa Achar, Paranna Munavalli and Basavaraj Dadesugur and others were present.