State’s farmers to get ₹2,000 in 10 days

The State government on Friday announced that it will deposit the first instalment of an additional sum of ₹2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in the bank accounts of farmers in 10 days.

Soon after being sworn-in as Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa had announced an additional sum of ₹4,000 in two instalments for farmers from the State under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, which will take the total benefit to ₹10,000, including ₹6,000 from the Centre.

The additional two instalments would cost the State exchequer ₹2,200 crore.

The Centre has already deposited ₹634.50 crore in farmers’ accounts, benefitting 31.72 lakh farmers, Mr. Yediyurappa said.

Eight-hour meeting

The Chief Minister held an eight-hour-long meeting on Friday with senior officials of the State, and DCs and CEOs and said officials have been told to complete the ‘app-based crop survey’ to ascertain the exact acreage under various crops during the kharif season, in 10 days.

Mr. Yediyurappa told officials to take steps to mitigate drinking water and fodder problems. Filling of tanks by releasing water from the Almatti dam, and other reservoirs would be given priority.

Officials have also been told to utilise funds effectively under the MNREGA, he said.

No leave for officials

The Chief Minister also told officials not to take leave in the next three months so that they can address the grievances of the public.

CM’s visit to Delhi

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be in the national capital for three days from August 6.

Mr. Yediyurappa said he would discuss the issue related to the Cabinet expansion with top leaders of the party during the visit. “The Cabinet will be expanded only if the party permits us,” he said. Mr. Yediyurappa is expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah.

Opposition Congress has been taunting the BJP for the delay in induction of Ministers into the Cabinet, which currently has only Mr. Yediyurappa, saying that it has hampered administration.