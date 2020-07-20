State’s COVID-19 recovery rate plummets to 36.5%

With consistent increase in number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State, the recovery rate in Karnataka has now dipped to 36.5%.

Data analysed by the State COVID-19 war room as on Saturday, shows that 21,775 of the total 59,652 patients who tested positive have been discharged.

As of June 18, the recovery rate was 62.72 %.

Udupi district has the highest discharge rate of 75.4% and Bengaluru Rural has the lowest discharge rate of 8.1 %.

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, Udupi district, said that they had a high recovery rate as a majority of the patients were asymptomatic. “We had over 1,000 people from Maharashtra who tested positive and they all did not have symptoms. Our recovery rate was very high. Of late, the number of patients who have symptoms is increasing and they are taking a longer to recover,” he said.

Mr. Jagadeesha pointed out that of 15 patients in the district who were on ventilators, 14 had recovered and were discharged and only one patient had passed away. In addition to these 15, six other patients are currently on ventilator.

Sources in the Department of Health and Family Welfare said the State government is striving to ensure that the recovery rate improved.

“There is a huge spike in the number of cases and patients need at least 12 to 13 days to recover and be discharged. The increase in number of cases reported over the last couple of days has reduced our recovery rate,” an official said. The official also pointed out that the State government was committed to ensure that those with moderate and severe symptoms received timely medical care at hospitals. “We are also segregating patients and ensuring that those with mild symptoms are placed in COVID-19 care centres or are under home isolation. Only those with moderate and severe symptoms have to be hospitalised. This will ensure that those in need of medical attention get the best treatment,” the official added.

Deaths per million

Data by the war room indicates that the highest deaths per million population were in Bengaluru Urban district. As many as 65.6 deaths per million were reported in the district. The lowest death rate is in Chitradurga at 0.6 deaths per million population. The State average deaths per million population now stands at 20.1.