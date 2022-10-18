State’s 2022 dengue tally almost touches last year’s total caseload

ADVERTISEMENT

Dengue is on the rise in the State with the total number of cases till October 18 this year almost touching last year’s figure of 7,189.

According to data from the State Health Department, from January till October 18 this year, the State has reported 7,108 dengue cases and four deaths. While two of the deaths are from Udupi, one each has been reported from Vijayapura and Chickballapur.

The State has added over half of the total tally in the last one quarter. With nearly 18% of the State’s total cases this year being reported in Bengaluru, the city continued to record the highest number of positive cases. From 351 cases in July, Bengaluru’s dengue tally has seen over a three-fold rise to touch 1,227 on October 18.

Sewage surveillance

Concerned over the rise, the BBMP has started sewage surveillance of dengue similar to what was being done for COVID. BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) K.V. Trilok Chandra told The Hindu that sewage surveillance that began in September has shown the highest incidence in Mahadevpura, East and South zones in the city.

“This vector borne disease is on a downward trend in other zones. However, we are continuing to create awareness on prevention, regular door-to-door surveillance to check larvae breeding in open water storage containers apart from fogging and spraying to prevent mosquito breeding,” he said.

Incidence in districts

Among districts other than Bengaluru, Mysuru has recorded the highest with 630 cases so far. Mysuru is followed by Udupi (471), Vijayapura (351), Dakshina Kannada (323), and Kalaburagi (278).

H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals and member of State's COVID-19 Expert Committee, said the State is witnessing an onslaught of other viral ailments just as people are breathing easy from COVID. “The spread is moving to the districts and is not restricted to Bengaluru,” he said.

He advised people to be on the alert and protect themselves from mosquito bites. “Intermittent rains and resumption of construction activities has resulted in increased water stagnation and mosquito breeding,” said Dr. Ballal.

Surveillance in public places

Susanta Kumar Ghosh, former scientist and head, field station of ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research in Bengaluru, said most dengue control programmes are based on reducing transmission at home. “However, the findings of a study published on March 2 this year in Lancet Infectious Diseases suggest that a renewed focus on transmission reduction programmes at public places should be given priority,” he said.

“Both dengue and COVID-19 are single-stranded positive sense RNA viruses that have animal origin linkage. Epidemiologically, both the diseases present over 80% asymptomatic cases. COVID-19 is an air-borne respiratory disease; while dengue is transmitted mainly by day biting Aedes aegypti mosquitoes,” Dr Ghosh explained.

“Municipal bodies should conduct neighbourhood surveillance and contact tracing similar to what was being done during COVID. One infected mosquito can transmit the infection to seven to eight healthy individuals at a time creating a cluster. Epidemiological studies should be conducted to identify cluster infections and initiate preventive measures,” he added.