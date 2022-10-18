State’s 2022 dengue tally almost touches last year’s total caseload

Concerned over the rise, the BBMP has started sewage surveillance of dengue similar to what was being done for COVID-19

Afshan Yasmeen Bengaluru
October 18, 2022 21:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Dengue is on the rise in the State with the total number of cases till October 18 this year almost touching last year’s figure of 7,189.

According to data from the State Health Department, from January till October 18 this year, the State has reported 7,108 dengue cases and four deaths. While two of the deaths are from Udupi, one each has been reported from Vijayapura and Chickballapur.

The State has added over half of the total tally in the last one quarter. With nearly 18% of the State’s total cases this year being reported in Bengaluru, the city continued to record the highest number of positive cases. From 351 cases in July, Bengaluru’s dengue tally has seen over a three-fold rise to touch 1,227 on October 18.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sewage surveillance

Concerned over the rise, the BBMP has started sewage surveillance of dengue similar to what was being done for COVID. BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) K.V. Trilok Chandra told The Hindu that sewage surveillance that began in September has shown the highest incidence in Mahadevpura, East and South zones in the city.

“This vector borne disease is on a downward trend in other zones. However, we are continuing to create awareness on prevention, regular door-to-door surveillance to check larvae breeding in open water storage containers apart from fogging and spraying to prevent mosquito breeding,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Incidence in districts

Among districts other than Bengaluru, Mysuru has recorded the highest with 630 cases so far. Mysuru is followed by Udupi (471), Vijayapura (351), Dakshina Kannada (323), and Kalaburagi (278).

H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals and member of State's COVID-19 Expert Committee, said the State is witnessing an onslaught of other viral ailments just as people are breathing easy from COVID. “The spread is moving to the districts and is not restricted to Bengaluru,” he said.

He advised people to be on the alert and protect themselves from mosquito bites. “Intermittent rains and resumption of construction activities has resulted in increased water stagnation and mosquito breeding,” said Dr. Ballal.

Surveillance in public places

Susanta Kumar Ghosh, former scientist and head, field station of ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research in Bengaluru, said most dengue control programmes are based on reducing transmission at home. “However, the findings of a study published on March 2 this year in Lancet Infectious Diseases suggest that a renewed focus on transmission reduction programmes at public places should be given priority,” he said.

“Both dengue and COVID-19 are single-stranded positive sense RNA viruses that have animal origin linkage. Epidemiologically, both the diseases present over 80% asymptomatic cases. COVID-19 is an air-borne respiratory disease; while dengue is transmitted mainly by day biting Aedes aegypti mosquitoes,” Dr Ghosh explained.

“Municipal bodies should conduct neighbourhood surveillance and contact tracing similar to what was being done during COVID. One infected mosquito can transmit the infection to seven to eight healthy individuals at a time creating a cluster. Epidemiological studies should be conducted to identify cluster infections and initiate preventive measures,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app