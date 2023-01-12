State’s 104 Arogya Sahayavani out of service since February last year

January 12, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State’s 104 Arogya Sahayavani, a health information helpline connected to a call centre to provide non-emergency basic medical advice, has been out of service since February 15, 2022.

The 24-hour helpline service, a real-time mechanism run by the State Health Department in association with Piramal Swasthya Management Research Institute (PSMRI), was launched in June 2013.

The initial three-year contract period of PSMRI was extended and the service continued till February 15, 2022. Subsequently, the first tender that was called did not materialise. Tenders were floated again for the second time. But although the tender has been accepted, the project is yet to take off. The file is now with the Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, sources said.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said the tender process has been completed. “The tender of the highest bidder has been accepted and it is at the stage of issuing the letter of acceptance,” the Commissioner said.

Psychological counselling

The helpline was set up to provide personalised assistance to citizens on various aspects such as telemedical consultation, health education, information about government schemes and healthcare services, grievance redressal and query resolution. It also provided confidential medical and psychological counselling for stress, depression, anxiety, suicidal tendencies and post-trauma recovery.

In addition, it provided information on healthcare service delivery and service providers such as a doctor, specialist, field healthcare workers (ASHAs ANMs) and healthcare centres such as a hospital/clinic, diagnostic centres and blood banks.

Call volume

From 10,000 calls per day in the first year, the volume of calls attended by around 700 counsellors in the helpline had increased to nearly 25,000 a day. Following an increased call volume at the Hubballi centre, a second 100-seater call centre for 104 was set up in Bengaluru in February, 2018. Since its inception, the helpline service has attended to over four crore calls. This is apart from outbound calls made by the counsellors for Mother and Child Tracking and other follow up calls.

This helpline, along with 14410 Apthamitra, acted as main COVID helplines for people. Over 70% of the calls made to the helpline during the pandemic were due to anxiety. Now, Apthamitra has also been disbanded and the Commissioner said there are no plans to resume the service following the waning of COVID.

Former employees of the helpline service, whose service contract was terminated with effect from February 15, have urged the Karnataka Government to ensure that they are reinstated by the company that bags the new contract.