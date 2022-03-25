Karnataka

Statements being distorted: Siddaramaiah

In a series of tweets, Congress leader Siddaramaiah hit back at the BJP saying his statement made in a particular context was being “deliberately misrepresented” by the BJP.

“Sadly, a section of the media has also joined hands in this endeavour,” he said. “I have had good relations with seers from all communities and respect them. I have in no way disrespected them. The prominent seers of the State themselves know this, which is why they have remained silent. I thank all of them,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2022 10:43:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/statements-being-distorted-siddaramaiah/article65260534.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY