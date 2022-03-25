Statements being distorted: Siddaramaiah
In a series of tweets, Congress leader Siddaramaiah hit back at the BJP saying his statement made in a particular context was being “deliberately misrepresented” by the BJP.
“Sadly, a section of the media has also joined hands in this endeavour,” he said. “I have had good relations with seers from all communities and respect them. I have in no way disrespected them. The prominent seers of the State themselves know this, which is why they have remained silent. I thank all of them,” he said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.