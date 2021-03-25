Statement by Annasaheb Jolle, MP, on dividing district opposed

Kannada organisations have opposed the statement by Annasaheb Jolle, MP, that Belagavi district will be divided to create a new Chikkodi district.

In a letter to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the action committee of Kannada organisations has warned that it will stage a protest if the district is divided.

“Mr. Jolle has announced in Chikkodi that the government is planning to divide the district. He has also claimed that the Chief Minister has agreed to this proposal. This is unacceptable. This is not in the best interests of the State. This can lead to serious problems,’’ Ashok Chandargi, convenor of the committee, said. “The committee has been opposing attempts at dividing the district since 1997. We held a month-long protest across the district when the J.H. Patel government announced a division of the district then. We will take to the streets even now,” he said.

“We have to maintain status quo till the Supreme Court decides on the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra. This was a promise made by successive governments over the years. It should be respected,’ he said.

The committee has also urged the Chief Minister to instruct leaders not to make public announcements about the division of the district.