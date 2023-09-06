Statement being issued against Hinduism only to appease Muslims, says MLA Mahesh Tenginakai

September 06, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Taking exception to the Home Minister’s statement on the origin of Hindu dharma, Hubballi Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginakai has said that Congress leaders are issuing statement abusing Hinduism only for the sake of appeasing Muslims.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, Mr. Tenginkai said that Home Minister G. Parameshwara should stop talking about the origin of Hinduism and instead, he should introspect as there is Lord Shiva in his name [Parameshwara] itself.

Mr. Tenginakai said that after coming to power, the Congress is revealing its real agenda.

“Some are questioning the origin of Hindu religion. Everyone knows about Sanatana Dharma. If a country had faced so many invasions like India did, that country would not have survived. Today, India has bounced back because of its religion and Hindu religion has thousands of years of history,” he said.

The MLA said that leaders should stop doing politics by degrading Hindu religion. He sought to know from those who spoke ill of Hinduism, whether they would speak in the same language about Talaq. “They are under the impression that if they speak against Hinduism, they will get minority votes,” he mocked them.

On the statement by actor-activist Prakash Raj that he was not born in any religion, Mr. Tenginakai said that the actor should stop using such language, as it shows that he does it only for the sake of publicity.

To a query about the accusation that he appeased (holding bucket) a senior leader for getting party ticket, Mr. Tenginakai took strong exception to that and said that there is no need for him to appease anyone and indulge in hero worship. “I have worked for the party and the party has recognised me [by giving me ticket],” he said.

On Member of Legislative Council Pradeep Shettar’s statement about Lingayat leaders being sidelined in the BJP, he said that no Lingayat leaders has been being sidelined by the party.

“If, suppose, I am being ill-treated or sidelined, it does not mean that my whole community is being sidelined. What has the Congress done for Lingayats. Some leaders are misusing the community for their personal benefit,” he added.

