Statehood sought for Kalyana Karnataka region

KALABURAGI

16 September 2020 20:19 IST

Expressing discontent over the government’s neglect of six districts of the region, Dalit leader and a former zilla panchayat member Gurushant Pattedar has demanded that statehood be granted to Kalyana Karnataka.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Mr. Pattedar demanded that the government abrogate the special status accorded to the region and sought statehood for the region comprising six districts of Kalyana Karnataka.

Mr. Pattedar said that even after eight years, the purpose of the amendment, Article 371(J), to the Constitution according special status to the region had not been served. Though the government was releasing large amount of funds for the inclusive development of the six districts of Kalyana Karnataka, the infrastructure gaps and lack of basic amenities are still plaguing the region, he added.

Advertising

Advertising