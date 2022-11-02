State zoos beat COVID-19 scare, attract 2.9 million visitors so far

Mysuru zoo has almost got back the lost numbers

For the State’s zoological gardens that bore the brunt of COVID-19, depleting footfall to a record low and there by threatening their survival, the good old days are back as the visitors have almost reached the pre-pandemic numbers. While the visitors to the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) in Bengaluru have exceeded the pre-pandemic numbers, the footfall was were inching closer to the pre-COVID-19 phase at the Mysuru zoo.

The small, medium and major zoos that are under the control of Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) attract about 6 million visitors annually, with the highest footfall recorded by the Mysuru and Bannerghatta zoos. By September-end this year, 2.9 million people have visited the zoos, improving their revenue.

“We have reached the pre-pandemic levels. In fact, BBP is attracting record number of visitors. Once the cross-border tourism turns normal, the Mysuru zoo too will get back the pre-pandemic numbers. Nevertheless, the footfall is reasonably good as we got record tourists during Dasara,” said ZAK Member Secretary B.P. Ravi.

Thanks to the increase in revenue, the development works that had been halted at the zoos for over two years, especially at the Mysuru zoo and Bannerghatta zoo, have resumed. In terms of gate collections and footfall, Shivamogga comes third after Mysuru zoo and BBP.

Mr. Ravi told The Hindu that the study tours by schools and colleges from the southern States have resumed now and this may further improve the footfall in Mysuru zoo. One of the reasons for the drop in footfall earlier was the suspension of such tours by the schools and colleges. “The school and college tours used to start in October and go on till January-end. This is picking up now, helping to further up the footfall. The schoolchildren get 50 per cent concession in the entry tickets,” he said.

The Mysuru zoo attracted nearly 36,500 visitors on Vijayadashami this year - highest since 2018 – earning a revenue of ₹35,92,160.

The zoo had registered 27,000 visitors on Vijayadashami last year which was significant considering the scene on the day in 2020 when the lowest footfall of 7,264 people was recorded. The pandemic scare had stopped people from visiting tourist places and the drastic drop in footfall had badly hit the zoo’s revenue.

Tiger, gaur safari ready

Mr. Ravi said the tiger safari is almost ready for the launch at Belagavi. The Indian gaur safari in Shivamogga is also ready and the animals are expected to be released in December this year. All major works are done at the Hampi zoo which has emerged as one of the modern zoos in the State, he added.

The gaur safari was the first major project taken up by ZAK after a gap of two years. The Central Zoo Authority had given its nod to what is reckoned to be the country’s first safari dedicated to gaurs.

The Indian Gaur safari is coming up on the outskirts of Shivamogga at Tyavarekoppa where other safaris exist and are very popular. The gaur safari is the fourth in Shivamogga after lion, tiger and herbivore safaris.