State yogasana competition

The Hindu Bureau
September 29, 2022 19:40 IST

As part of Dasara celebrations, a State-level yogasana competition was held here on Thursday. Participants aged between 12 and 65 years gave yoga demonstrations. Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar inaugurated the competition. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who was present, said the wish of bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mysuru for the International Day of Yoga was fulfilled this year. All efforts will be made to strengthen Mysuru’s position as a yoga hub in the days ahead, he added. In total, 1,000 people took part in the competition.

