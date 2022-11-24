State women’s commission completes 25 years

November 24, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Marking Karnataka State Women’s Commission’s completion of 25 years, chairperson Pramila Naidu said it had successfully settled more than 31,000 cases in the period.

The commission is hosting a two-day programme at Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha from Friday on the occasion.

“The commission has been addressing the grievances of women, and ensuring that the rules and laws meant for women protection are strictly implemented and adhered to,” said Ms. Naidu.

Among those participating in the inaugural programme are Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Skill Development, Electronics and Information Technology M. Rajeev Chandrashekar, and Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare Halappa Achar and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

CONNECT WITH US