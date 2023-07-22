State will soon have new export-oriented industrial policy: CM

July 22, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the State government will come up with a new industrial policy soon with the aim of fostering exports.

Speaking at an event organised to present the State Export Excellence Awards by the Department of Commerce and Industry and the Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre (VTPC), he said that while Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu were in number one and second positions, Karnataka should aim to reach the number one spot.

“In the past, our industrial policy was appreciated by the industry fraternity. It was known to be the most progressive policy. Our government will shortly discuss with industrialists and exporters to bring out a new and progressive industrial policy,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said. Generation of employment is possible only with rapid industrialisation, he added.

Focus on tier 2 cities

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said Bengaluru is known as a knowledge, IT, cultural, and educational hub. “The government will encourage industrialisation in tier 2-3 cities of the State to make sure everything does not become Bengaluru-centric, and it is also committed to providing all support to investors, including exporters,” he said.

Stating that the government will strive to have the best single-window clearance in the country, Minister of Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil said with the ease-of-doing business policy, the State has the most industry-friendly environment.