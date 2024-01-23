State will focus on skill development for AVGC sector: Priyank Kharge

January 23, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka has an urgent mandate to develop skill sets, intellectual properties and millions of jobs to support the growth of its Animation, Visual Effects, & Gaming and Comics (AVGC) industry, stated Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT, BT, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj here on Tuesday.

He said the State already has over 300 specialised AVGC and XR (extended reality) players and studios employing over 15,000 professionals and the entire industry ecosystem has the potential to create 2.5 lakh additional jobs across diverse roles. “Heavy impetus will be on skill development to support the growth and development of AVGC sector in Karnataka. We have to encourage new talent and new technologies,” he said.

Mr. Kharge further said that the State has a deep focus on creation of start-ups in the AVGC space, IP creation was another critical area, introduction of fresh AVGC policy as the earlier one was lapsing and all these would be aimed at creating employment and increasing the State’s revenue from AVGC-related businesses.

AVGC sector’s annual conference, Bengaluru GAFX 2024, is scheduled to be held between January 29 and 31 in the city. GAFX, organised in association with industry apex body ABAI, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar.

Mr. Kharge said that this edition of the GAFX will have a heavy impetus on skilling in order to nurture employability in the gaming and animation ecosystem. Karnataka currently holds a strong 20% share in the Indian media and entertainment industry. The State is home to many institutes dedicated to animation, visual effects, and gaming. The State set up Digital Art Centres in 27 Fine Arts Colleges catering to 600 students and one AVGC-XR finishing school, according to the Minister.

“These efforts of the government to create a robust ecosystem are expected to pave way for future growth and more investments to the state,” he said.

This edition of GAFX will see some leading Indian and international names in the world of visual effects. Works of visual effects from Hollywood that wowed audiences the world over will be presented at the GAFX, including the Oscar-winning Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Antman & Wasp Quantamania, and The Fast & the Furious X.

Cutting-edge animation presentations and showcases will include the animation of Oscar-nominated movie Nimona by the DNEG, spectacular animated features from India by Oscar-nominated studio Mikros Animation and Independent Global Animation Films by Assemblage.

Kalari Capital’s Vani Kola & Invest India CEO Nivruti Rai are slated to address the gaming landscape of India in the session ‘Investor Speak – Strategies for Staying Relevant and Resilient in the Indian Gaming Start-up Ecosystem, according to Mr. Kharge.

