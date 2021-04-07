State-wide launch of Jal Shakti Abhiyan in Hubballi

HUBBALLI

07 April 2021 19:16 IST

RDPR Minister to launch programme tomorrow

In a bid to offer solution to drinking water problems, the State government plans to rejuvenate local tanks in the villages of Dharwad district under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan with focus on water conservation.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil and Chief Executive Officer of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat B. Susheela said that the flagship water conservation programme of the Union government will be launched in the State from Hubballi. The focus will be on resolving potable water crisis and also provide water for farm activities, they said.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa will launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan at a private hotel in Hubballi at 11 a.m. on Friday. At the programme, State-level awards to 112 gram panchayats, Panchayat Development Officers, Chief Executive Officers, Executive Officers and others for their excellent work in the implementation of MGNREGA will be presented.

Mr. Patil said that as part of the campaign, water conservation initiatives, including recharge of wells, kalyanis, borewells and construction of check-dams, will be taken up across the State. The 100-day programme will be implemented with MGNREGA funds, under which 65% will be for management of natural resources. Water resources for tanks will be identified and then rejuvenated, he said.

Ms. Susheela said that the programme will also include removal of silt from tanks, tank bund development and development of canals attached to tanks. She also said that programme included development of new tanks and lakes on government land and in forest areas.

Under the campaign, geo tagging of all water bodies across the nation is planned, which subsequently will be utilised for rejuvenation works. Survey on local tanks and steps to clear encroachments have already been initiated under the campaign.