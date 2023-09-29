State-wide bandh: Poor response in Shivamogga

September 29, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

The State-wide bandh call by Kannada organizations over the Cauvery issue received a poor response in Shivamogga on Friday. Except for the protests by Kannada and farmer organizations, business went on as normal in Shivamogga city.

A few schools, particularly ICSE, had declared a holiday in advance. However, other schools and colleges functioned. The government offices remained open, and public transport was normal.

A few workers of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest in front of the KSRTC bus stand to stop the bus services. The police took them into custody. The protesters could not disrupt transport services.

The business establishments on Nehru Road remained closed as the protesters took out a march. The protesters did appeal to the businessmen to support the bandh by closing the shops for some time. A few merchants did raise objections, arguing that they had closed their shops on Thursday due to the Ganesha idol procession. They opined that their business would suffer if they closed their shops repeatedly.

Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The State president of the organization, H.R. Basavarajappa and others demanded a comprehensive water policy to address the issue concerning the sharing of river water. He submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani.

Advocates also joined the protest staged by farmers.