HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State-wide bandh: Poor response in Shivamogga

September 29, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The State-wide bandh call by Kannada organizations over the Cauvery issue received a poor response in Shivamogga on Friday. Except for the protests by Kannada and farmer organizations, business went on as normal in Shivamogga city.

A few schools, particularly ICSE, had declared a holiday in advance. However, other schools and colleges functioned. The government offices remained open, and public transport was normal.

A few workers of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest in front of the KSRTC bus stand to stop the bus services. The police took them into custody. The protesters could not disrupt transport services.

The business establishments on Nehru Road remained closed as the protesters took out a march. The protesters did appeal to the businessmen to support the bandh by closing the shops for some time. A few merchants did raise objections, arguing that they had closed their shops on Thursday due to the Ganesha idol procession. They opined that their business would suffer if they closed their shops repeatedly.

Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The State president of the organization, H.R. Basavarajappa and others demanded a comprehensive water policy to address the issue concerning the sharing of river water. He submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani.

Advocates also joined the protest staged by farmers.

Related Topics

Karnataka / rivers / drought / water / drinking water / water rights / environmental issues / demonstration / school

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.