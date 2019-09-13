State: We are assessing damage to property during bandhs

The State government on Thursday told the Karnataka High Court that the process is under way to assess the damages caused due to Karnataka bandh calls given by organisations last year.

Submissions in this regard were made before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz during the hearing of two separate PIL petitions, filed in 2018, questioning calls for State-wide bandh given by various organisations in connection with the Mahadayi water dispute, between January and April 2018.

Meanwhile, counsel for one of the petitioners told the court that there were damages to public property in the recent bandh and protest calls given by certain organisation in Ramanagaram district and government-owned public transport, specifically targeted by those indulging in public nuisance.

Though seven First Information Reports were registered in connection with these incidents, none of the organisations or individuals who had called for the bandh or protests were named in the FIRs, it was contended while seeking court’s permission to submit details of damages caused in the Ramanagaram incidents during the next hearing.

It was also pointed out to the Bench that the Supreme Court in 2009 had issued guidelines, which empowers the High Courts to take suo motu action and set up machinery for assessing damages to public property and award compensation till the States enact appropriate legislations consistent with the guidelines.

It was also brought to the notice of the Bench the absence of regulations to control assemblies and processions in other parts of the State such as the Licensing and Controlling of Assemblies and Processions (Bangalore city) Order, 2008, which is applicable only to Bengaluru city.

The Bench adjourned further hearing till September 16.