GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State was compelled to approach SC against Centre to get relief for farmers, says Minister

Published - October 08, 2024 09:44 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy addressing a gathering at Raitha Dasara in Sindhanur of Raichur district on Tuesday.

Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy addressing a gathering at Raitha Dasara in Sindhanur of Raichur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy has said that the State government was compelled to approach the Supreme Court against the Union government to get compensation and it did so to protect the interests of farmers.

He was addressing a gathering after participating in the Raitha Dasara in Sindhanur of Raichur district on Tuesday.

When the Union government neglected releasing compensation despite repeated requests and several meetings, the State had to approach the Supreme Court and get relief, he said.

After the court’s direction, the Centre released ₹3,454 crore against the actual demand of ₹18,171 crore. “We protected the interests of the State’s farmers despite the non-cooperative attitude of the Union government when the State was reeling under severe drought,“ he added.

He said that the State government extended a helping hand to 36 lakh farmers by releasing a subsidy of ₹1,000 crore to purchase agriculture machinery. “In history, there has been no such instance of releasing such a huge amount for purchasing machines,” he added.

The Minister also said that farmers are getting benefits and compensation directly in their bank accounts because of FID software that has been introduced for this purpose. He said that 750 posts of Agriculture Assistant have been filled to ensure smooth functioning of the works related to the department.

MLAs Hampanagouda Badarli, Basanagouda Daddal and others were present.

Published - October 08, 2024 09:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.