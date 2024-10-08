State was compelled to approach SC against Centre to get relief for farmers, says Minister

Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy has said that the State government was compelled to approach the Supreme Court against the Union government to get compensation and it did so to protect the interests of farmers.

He was addressing a gathering after participating in the Raitha Dasara in Sindhanur of Raichur district on Tuesday.

When the Union government neglected releasing compensation despite repeated requests and several meetings, the State had to approach the Supreme Court and get relief, he said.

After the court’s direction, the Centre released ₹3,454 crore against the actual demand of ₹18,171 crore. “We protected the interests of the State’s farmers despite the non-cooperative attitude of the Union government when the State was reeling under severe drought,“ he added.

He said that the State government extended a helping hand to 36 lakh farmers by releasing a subsidy of ₹1,000 crore to purchase agriculture machinery. “In history, there has been no such instance of releasing such a huge amount for purchasing machines,” he added.

The Minister also said that farmers are getting benefits and compensation directly in their bank accounts because of FID software that has been introduced for this purpose. He said that 750 posts of Agriculture Assistant have been filled to ensure smooth functioning of the works related to the department.

MLAs Hampanagouda Badarli, Basanagouda Daddal and others were present.