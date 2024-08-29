GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State Waqf board opposes Centre’s Waqf Amendment Bill

Published - August 29, 2024 07:31 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Waqf Board has expressed its strong opposition to the proposed Central Waqf Amendment Bill.

During a meeting of the Waqf board’s administrative committee, led by Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan and State Waqf board chairman Anwar Basha, a resolution was passed opposing the amendment.

Mr. Khan and Chief Minister’s political secretary Nasir Ahmad submitted a copy of the resolution to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and urged him to write a letter to the Central government opposing the amendment.

The committee stated that it would not provide any information to the Joint Advisory Committee formed by the Central government. They asserted that the Waqf board is an autonomous body, and the proposed amendment is against the interests of the community.

The meeting recommended that the State government pass a resolution condemning the Bill in the upcoming session of the State legislature.

