State urges Centre to include four morecities under Smart City scheme

The State government has urged the Union government to include Ballari, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Mysuru in the list of Smart Cities in the coming year, Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj said in Hubballi on Sunday.

He was speaking to journalists after inspecting on-going works in the city and after talking to officers.

He said that he had given strict instructions to officers to complete all works on time. “I see that there is not enough progress in several works. They need to be completed on time. I will not tolerate any delay,” he said.

Several of the Smart City projects and other projects were completed. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar would inaugurate them on October 5, the Minister said.

Coronavirus has led to reduction of 10 % of municipal taxes. Efforts would be made to make good the loss, he said.

Earlier, during an inspection of various work sites in the city, the Minister reprimanded officers for the slow pace of works and the delay in completing projects.

He visited roads in Gokul industrial area that are being taken up at a cost of ₹ 27 crore. Officers told him that they would be completed by October. The command and control centre is being built at a cost of ₹ 7.5 crore. The re-development of the Indira glasshouse is being taken up at a cost of ₹ 17.5 crore.

He said that a meeting of all stakeholders, including members of the morning walkers association, would be organised to look into complaints of low quality construction.

Toilets and lamps would be put up near the glasshouse. A 100-bed hospital is being built at a cost of ₹ 19.5 crore. A fish market would be built to rehabilitate street vendors. The Tolan Lake would be developed in three months and a sewage treatment plant would be inaugurated soon, officers told the Minister. The Janata Bazaar would be shifted. The government High School in Ghantikeri is being repaired.

Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation Commissioner Suresh Itnal and Smart City Managing Director Shakeel Ahmed and others were present.