State urged to announce quota for Brahmins

Just as the Union government has announced 10 % reservation for the poor among the upper classes, including Brahmins, the State government should also provide 10 % reservation facility, Director of Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board M.B. Natu has said.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Natu said that the Union government has announced reservation for Brahmins in Central educational institutions and Union government jobs.

“However, this reservation policy does not apply to State government institutions and State government jobs. Consequently, several Brahmins will be deprived of reservation. We urge the State government to immediately issue an Ordinance announcing reservation for Brahmins,” he said.

Expressing happiness over the setting up of the Brahmin Development Board, Mr. Natu said that already the government had released ₹ 25 crore to the board for initiating various activities. To begin with, the first three toppers from the community in SSLC examination would be given a cash incentive of ₹ 15,000, ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 5,000, respectively, he said.

He said that pre-matriculation and post-matriculation scholarships would be given for the welfare of the community students.

“Scholarships for those pursuing studies in the Vedas and Sanskrit will be given. Vishwamitra Pratibha Puraskar will be presented, Sannidhi Scheme for construction of hostels will be announced, job fairs for self-employed women of the community will be conducted and Brahmin self-help groups will be created. This apart, we plan to provide pension to destitute, physically challenged persons and widows from among the community. All the schemes will be implemented by October,” he said.

Office-bearers of various Brahmin organisations, including Vineet Sham Bhat, Gopal Kulkarni, Manohar Parvati and Shankar Patil, were present.