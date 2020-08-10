State topper from Mandya wants to become IAS officer

Dheeraj Reddy from Maradevanahalli school said the COVID-19 scare did not bother him much since he took all precautions before and during the exam

Dheeraj Reddy M P, one of the State toppers with a perfect score of 625 marks in the SSLC examination, aspires to become an IAS officer.

A student of Sri Sathya Sai Saraswathi English Medium Boys High School, Maradevanahalli, Dudda in Mandya district, Dheeraj, who hails from Kyasamballi village in Bangarpet taluk of Kolar district, said he was very excited about his result and credited his success to his parents and teachers.

“Hard work is the only step for achievement. Put in your best efforts and the success will follow you,” he said, over his impeccable score.

Dheeraj said the school environment in the village helped him to focus on his studies besides the support of his school and the teachers. “My parents are also teachers in my native place and they are my inspiration. My brother is preparing for the civil services examination and I would like to follow my brother. I will study Science in PU at a village college in Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapura district,” he told The Hindu.

The topper said the COVID-19 scare during the examination did not bother him much since he and his friends strictly followed social distancing norms and took all precautions while preparing for the examination.

Dheeraj said he was studying for four hours daily and the teachers were available for clearing his doubts since it was a residential school. The topper’s hobbies include gardening and painting.