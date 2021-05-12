State to use non-invasive ventilation instead of high-flow nasal oxygen to reduce demand

To reduce the increasing demand for oxygen, the Health Department will now use non-invasive ventilators instead of high- flow nasal oxygen (HFNO), said Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons after chairing a video conference with District Health Officers (DHOs), district surgeons, deans and directors of medical colleges and super speciality hospitals in all districts, the Minister said that patients with moderate symptoms need about 20-60 litres of oxygen per minute.

“So we have to find ways to reduce dependence on oxygen and hence are trying to utilize non-invasive ventilation as an alternative which is more effective. This will reduce the oxygen demand by 80% and all patients in HFNO will be be shifted to ventilator beds,” he said.

Pointing out that 50 oxygenated beds have been set up in every taluk hospital, the Minister said, “We also have about six ventilators in each taluk hospital. However, due to lack of specialist manpower, oxygen is being used inspite of availability of ventilators. To address this issue, we are recruiting anaesthetists and specialist doctors on contract bases.”

Besides, all COVID-19 hospitals have been asked to install CCTV cameras within a week.

This will help remote monitoring and also ensure efficient use of beds, he said.