State to soon see Bharat Gaurav train connecting religious places

May 27, 2022 20:17 IST

The State will soon see a Bharat Gaurav train connecting religious places.

The State Government has accorded in-principle approval to operate the first Bharat Gaurav train. The Department of Religious Endowments has registered itself with South Western Railway as a service provider, by depositing a registration fee of ₹1 lakh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bharat Gaurav trains are theme-based tourist circuit services to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world.

Under this policy, registered service providers shall be offered rakes consisting of ICF coaches under Right to Use model of Indian Railways for operations.

Under the Right to Use model, the service providers are free to decide the business model, including themes (for example, the Ramayan circuit and the Kashi Yatra), routes, itinerary, tariff and other attributes connected with the model.

They can also refurbish the interiors of the coach based on the theme as well as utilise bogies for advertisements, including branding their interior and exterior.