State to seek special package for flood-hit districts

The State Cabinet has decided to urge the Modi government to provide a special package for implementing relief and rehabilitation works in 22 flood-hit districts of the State.

It has also decided to urge the Centre to provide insurance cover to major commercial crops such as coffee, rubber, arecanut, cardamom, and pepper as these plantations have been damaged extensively following heavy rains and landslips in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Shivamogga districts.

At present, these crops are not covered under the Centre’s insurance scheme. Hence, it was decided to urge the Centre to cover these crops under insurance schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to provide adequate compensation to growers. The compensation provided under the NDRF is negligible, Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told media persons after the Cabinet meeting.

A seven-member Central team has been touring the State’s flood-hit areas and assessing the damage. The team is expected to hold a meeting with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday.

On providing an emergency fund of ₹10,000 to the families affected by rains, Mr. Madhuswamy said the amount has been released to 1.37 lakh families so far.

Though the rain damage has been roughly estimated at ₹30,000 crore, it was difficult to fix a precise quantum of the damage owing to enormous damage to houses, crops, bridges, roads, and electricity. A ministerial team is expected to meet the Prime Minister soon to seek a special package, he said.

Pension scheme

Under the National Pension Scheme, the State government has decided to follow the model of the Centre. Under the scheme, the State’s contribution would be increased from 10% to 14% from April 1, 2019. This would burden the State exchequer by ₹300 crore annually, he said.

It was decided to release ₹250 crore for filling 53 tanks in the first phase in Davangere district. For tackling drinking water crisis in drought-hit districts immediately, the Cabinet has decided not use detailed procedures such as using of Gandhi Sakshi Kayaka (GSK) software to ensure transparency in execution of development works by the RDPR Department. The exemption would continue till March 31, 2019. This would be applicable for works up to ₹5 lakh, the Minister said.

The Cabinet has decided to release 140 prisoners from various jails in the State for good conduct during their imprisonment.

With a shortage of geologists, the Cabinet decided to hire services of retired geologists, the Minister said.

Panel for solving inter-State river disputes

For taking up inter-State river water disputes of the Krishna, Cauvery and Mahadayi expeditiously, the State Cabinet has decided to constitute a four-member Cabinet subcommittee, headed by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Ministers Basavaraj Bommai, R. Ashok, and Govind M. Karjol are other members of the panel.

Mr. Bommai told presspersons here that cases related to sharing of waters have been pending either in the Supreme Court/water dispute tribunals or awaiting notifications from the Centre. There was a necessity to resolve inter-State water disputes expeditiously for maximum utilisation of the river waters. The panel would study these cases and make efforts to resolve the disputes expeditiously, he said.

The committee would not look into implementation of any development works in basins of these rivers, Mr. Bommai said.