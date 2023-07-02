HamberMenu
State to seek Centre’s help for public projects

July 02, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Satish Jarkiholi

Satish Jarkiholi | Photo Credit: File Photo

The State government has sought the help of the Union government in taking up some public projects.

Satish Jarkiholi, Minister for Public Works, met Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and submitted brief reports of some projects in Karnataka.

They will need to work on laying new roads, upgradation of roads, bypass roads and construction of flyovers in the State, especially in northern Karnataka.

According to a release by Mr. Jarkiholi, these projects include an elevated road across Belagavi city. It includes laying of roads connecting to national highways passing through the city. When completed, the corridor will connect the Karnataka-Maharashtra border with Karnataka-Goa border. The four lane corridor is expected to reduce traffic congestion in the city, said the release.

