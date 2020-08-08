State to seek 10 tmcft of water for Gowribidanur from A.P.

BENGALURU

08 August 2020 02:00 IST

It wants to return the water from other areas that have adequate water

The State government is considering a proposal to request Andhra Pradesh to give about 10 tmcft of water to the parched Gowribidanur taluk, according to Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who is also in-charge of Chickballapur district that encompasses Gowribidanur.

At a programme in Gowribidanur, he said the idea was to return the water to be given by Andhra Pradesh from parts of Karnataka that have adequate water. He said authorities from Karnataka would soon hold consultations in this regard with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

He also said tourist places like Vidurashwatha in the district would be developed.

Advertising

Advertising