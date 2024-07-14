State to release 8,000 cusecs of water daily to T.N.

Karnataka on Sunday decided to release Cauvery water at the rate of 8,000 cusecs daily to Tamil Nadu following a direction from the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC); the panel had directed that the State release 1 tmcft (11,500 cusecs) of water. The State also decided to go on an appeal to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) against the CWRC order.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After a discussion at the all-party meeting and based on legal advice by advocates, it has been decided that water as per the [CWRC] direction can be released only after good rains. Otherwise, we will release only 8,000 cusecs. Besides, we will appeal against the CWRC order,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told presspersons here after chairing an all-party meeting that had been convened to decide the State’s next course of action. He insisted that the government’s decision should not be seen as “adamancy” on the part of Karnataka.

While Karnataka had appealed to the CWRC to wait till July 25 before deciding on water release, the committee had on July 11 directed Karnataka to ensure flow of 11,500 cusecs of water at Biligundlu daily from July 12 to July 31. The total outflow to Tamil Nadu should be 20 tmcft. of water in this period, the panel had said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister said that the cumulative water storage in all the four reservoirs in the Cauvery basin stood at 63% of the total capacity.

Providing the break-up of water storage, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that storage at Kabini, Harangi, Hemavathi, and Krishnaraja Sagar stood at 96%, 76%, 56%, and 54 % respectively.

Karnataka had so far released 5 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu this season, he said, adding: “In the normal year, Karnataka has to release 9.4 tmcft of water in June and 31.24 tmcft of water in July, bringing the total to 40.43 tmcft” Owing to the distress year in 2023, he said Karnataka could release only 81 tmcft last year as against 177.25 tmcft.

ADVERTISEMENT

As far as Kabini reservoir was concerned, he said: “Over the last two days, 20,000 cusecs and 19,000 cusecs of water had been released, and on Sunday 13,000 cusecs had been released. Water is being released in the interests of dam safety as the reservoir is full.”

The Chief Minister said: “There is an indication from the Met department that the State will receive good rainfall between July 17 and July 24. In case there is more rainfall, we will release what has to be released and in case rainfall is reduced, we can cut down the water flow,” he added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also said that the July 12 meeting of Ministers and legislators from Cauvery basin had decided to not release water and convene an all-party meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The general opinion at the all-party meeting was that water release recommended by the CWRC cannot be adhered to and the State should go on an appeal. Our advocate Mohan Katarki suggested that taking the present situation into consideration, we can release up to 8,000 cusecs a day. To ensure that the courts do not feel that we are not willing to release water and not honouring CWRC orders, we have decided to release 8,000 cusecs,” the Chief Minister reasoned.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said: “Normally, the CWRC would conduct its meeting by the end of this month (July) or August. This time, the CWRC conducted the meeting early. We have 30 % deficit in water inflows.”

Those present at the all-party meeting included Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, and Janata Dal (S) Core Committee chairman G.T. Deve Gowda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.