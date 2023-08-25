HamberMenu
State to promote food processing industries

Micro finance institutions will be involved, says Minister

August 25, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is planning to promote small and micro industries in the food processing sector to help farmers get better prices. The initiative will see the involvement of self-help groups and rural micro finance institutions.

Minister for Medium and Large Industries M.B. Patil said in Tikota in Vijayapura district on Thursday that the government is envisaging each village as a micro industries hub.

“We need to ensure that farmers are turned into entrepreneurs who not only produce foodgrains, vegetables and fruits, but also sell their processed products. To help them get easy access to loans, we will involve women SHG members who will act as financiers,” Mr. Patil said.

“Farmers who grow field crops and horticulture crops and take up farming practices such as poultry, dairy and shepherding have suffered low yields and non-remunerative prices. One of the reasons is lack of an assured market. However, if we open several industries in rural areas, then they will have an assured, year-round market and their financial condition will improve,” he said.

The State government will help SHGs, micro finance institutions, local cooperatives and other groups to finance such efforts. The government will hand-hold them and mentor them, he said.

He said that the horticulture potential of North Karnataka has not been exploited fully. “This potential has increased further due to the incremental increase in the irrigated area in districts such as Vijayapura and Bagalkot. Our government will focus on developing rural farm produce-based industries. We will increase the number, and efficiency, of dairies and rural primary cooperative societies. We also have plans to scale up dairies in Vijayapura district,” he said.

He said that a new veterinary hospital will be built in Tikota at a cost of ₹50 lakh under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund.

