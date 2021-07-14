State to overhaul police training to stop hi-tech crimes: Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressing presspersons in Mysuru on Wednesday.

MYSURU

14 July 2021 23:48 IST

‘Existing modules at academies need to be modernised’

Police training in the State will soon be overhauled to help officers adopt modern technologies to prevent hi-tech crimes, said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday.

He told reporters in Mysuru that cybercrimes and economic offences are on the rise, posing a serious threat. The officers need to become tech-savvy and speedily crackdown on cybercrimes.

The existing modules at the training academies need to be modernised, comprising topics on new-age technologies for foiling economic offences that are now posing as a greater challenge.

Mr. Bommai, who was in Mysuru to participate in the passing out parade at Karnataka Police Academy here, said the ADGP (Training) had been asked to engage experts for reforming the police training modules that focuses on new-age crimes and methods to thwart them.

A report from the expert committee will be submitted in three months, he added.

Plans are afoot to establish a training academy on the lines of National Defence Academy (NDA) for periodic training of middle-level officers, including PSIs and constables, to fill the gaps and make policing self-motivated, the Minister said.

On the surveillance at the inter-State borders, Mr. Bommai said the SPs in the border districts, including Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar, had been asked to coordinate with the Deputy Commissioners and the DHOs to strictly enforce SOPs at the check-posts to prevent COVID-19 spread.

Traffic fines to be used for road improvement

Mr. Bommai said that permission had been sought from the Finance Department for making use of fines collected for traffic violations for road improvement, junction development, and road safety measures.

In Bengaluru city alone, fines of ₹100 crore had been collected and around ₹300 crore was available in the State. “As the fines are transferred to the consolidated funds, it is taking time to get back the amount for such works. Therefore, the Finance Department has been requested for direct use of fines,” he said.