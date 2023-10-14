State to notify architectural committee soon to monitor repair and restoration of temples

October 14, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

With several reported instances of architecture and heritage value of ancient temples in Karnataka being lost in reconstruction process, the State government will shortly notify an architectural committee that will monitor the repair and restoration process.

Currently, applications to repair and reconstruct about 50 notified temples are pending before the Muzrai Department. They have been put on hold for the last few months.

Mandated by law

While the architectural committee is mandated under Section 69D of The Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997, which came into force in 2023, the committee has not been formed so far.

“From now on, permission will have to be sought from the architectural committee that will see whether repair or restoration is needed before permission is granted. The committee will ensure that the architectural value of the temple is not lost,” Muzrai Commissioner H. Basavarajendra told The Hindu. He confirmed that he had kept about 50 applications that have come for approval in abeyance.

In all, 205 temples are classified as ‘A’ category temples, 195 as ‘B’ category temples and 34,151 temples are in ‘C’ category. A majority of the ‘C’ category temples that are currently under poor maintenance are in rural areas. Applications to renovate/repairs that are received from trusts/village committees by Muzrai Department are in ‘C’ category temples. Meanwhile, the Muzrai Department is also seeking to conduct a survey to ascertain the condition of the temples.

Who will be members

As per 69D of the Act, the architectural committee will have the superintending engineer of Architecture Department as the ex officio chairman. The chairman of Shilpakala Parishath, one Stapathi (sculptor), one Agama expert and one vastu expert will be the members of the committee besides experts who could be invited to offer their views.

The move to set up the committee instead of granting approval on ad hoc basis without getting into details has come to light of several temples, resulting in them losing their original character.

“There was no restoration involved as temples were rebuilt. Entire structures have been dismantled and in many cases original stone carvings, columns, idols and other temple structure went missing after the reconstruction as villagers discarded them,” Mr. Basavarajendra said. According to him, from now on, each of the stone structure have to be documented and checked whether they can re used. “The main purpose is to protect the antiquity from being stolen,” said the Commissioner.

Vested interests

Acknowledging that many ancient temples in rural areas have lost character in reconstruction, Karnataka State Muzrai Temples Archakas, Agamikas and Employees Association president Srivatsa said that in several places, private trusts and committees in the name of restoration have taken over temples. According to him, more than 17,000 ‘C’ category temples out of 34,151 temples require urgent repairs. There have been instances where ancient, abandoned temples have been taken over by vested interests that have installed an idol, he added.

Vision group to be set up

The Karnataka State Dharmika Parishath has decided to set up a vision group comprising well-known people to bring overall development to temples in the State. According to Muzrai Commissioner H. Basavarajendra, the group could also help the government in bringing financial support to develop temples that require repair and restoration or technology that can improve services among other things.