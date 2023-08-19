State to move SC seeking direction to CWMA

HamberMenu
August 19, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
H.K. Patil

H.K. Patil | Photo Credit: file photo

The State Cabinet on Saturday directed the Advocate-General to file a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking its direction to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to reconsider its fiat to Karnataka to release 10,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil told presspersons after a Cabinet meeting that the Advocate-General had been invited to the Cabinet meeting and he had been asked to file the petition before the apex court for early hearing of the matter.

The Opposition BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) have slammed the government’s decision to release Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would call an all-party meeting soon on the issue of release of water to Tamil Nadu, Mr. Patil said.

It may be noted that the Opposition parties and farmers’ organisations have maintained that releasing water to Tamil Nadu at a time when the State itself was staring at a drought would further deteriorate the drinking water supply situation in the State.

