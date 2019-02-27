State to launch water conservation scheme today

Karnataka, which has the largest swathe of drought-prone land in the country next only to Rajasthan, is set to launch a major water conservation scheme titled ‘Jalamrutha’, which focusses on drought-proofing measures, including protection and rejuvenation of waterbodies.

The ambitious scheme of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, that was cleared by the State Cabinet on Monday, will be launched by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on Thursday.

‘Jalamrutha’ will deploy scientific approaches to water budgeting, water harvesting and water conservation through the use of geospatial data, satellite imagery, topographical and geological data. It will be a community driven movement, which will be implemented by key line departments of the government, Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and private sector institutions, according to RDPR officials.

Water conservation strategy under this scheme comprises four components of water literacy, rejuvenation of waterbodies, creation of new waterbodies as well as development of watersheds and afforestation activities. It will operate on a four-tier institutional structure with planning and execution committees being set up at village, taluk, district and State levels.

A State-level committee, headed by the Chief Minister, will be established for strategic monitoring, convergence, policy and programmatic guidance. This committee will design water conservation strategies for the State in consultation with all stakeholders. ‘Jalamrutha’, a brainchild of RDPR Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, comes close on the heels of Krishi Bhagya, which involves construction of a farm pond to harvest rainwater. The scheme will see the convergence of government departments, Panchayat Raj Institutions, NGOs, academia, and corporate sector.

2019 is ‘Year of Water’

The Government of Karnataka has decided to declare 2019 as the ‘Year of Water’ to emphasise the importance of water becoming a scarce commodity and the need to conserve it. The declaration, which will be made in Bengaluru on Thursday, will apply to all government departments. Under this movement, various activities and campaigns related to water conservation, protection and rejuvenation of waterbodies will be taken up through government departments; educational institutions and NGOs.