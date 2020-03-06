State to issue notice to BBMP to show cause on why it should not be dissolved

Bengaluru

06 March 2020 21:46 IST

This for failing to enforce laws on Solid Waste Management: State tells HC

The State government on Friday told the High Court of Karnataka that it is in the process of issuing notice to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) asking it to show cause why it should not be dissolved for having failed to perform its duties to enforce laws on solid waste management (SWM).

Advocate-General Prabhuling K. Navadi made this submission orally before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi during the hearing of PIL petitions related to the city’s garbage problems.

The A-G was responding to a query posed by the Court during earlier hearings on why the government had not taken action against the BBMP under Section 99 (Power of government to dissolve a municipal corporation) of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, for failing to implement laws for scientific disposal of municipal solid wastes.

Meanwhile, after noticing that the BBMP was dumping garbage at Bellahalli quarry without authorisation from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) from January 1, 2016, till September 30, 2019, and Bellahalli landfill was not filled as per the norms, the Bench directed the KSPCB on action to be taken against BBMP for the violations, which amounts to offence under the provisions of the Environmental Protection Act.

The Bench also directed the KSPCB on it action proposes to take against the BBMP for illegally dumping waste at Mittaganahalli quarry from October 1, 2019.

As the BBMP has submitted application seeking authorisation for Mittaganhalli quarry for dumping waste, the Bench said the KPSCB will have to strictly follow the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, while considering the BBMP’s application, keeping in mind the fact that a tank is located close by, and leachate from Bellahalli quarry landfill was discharged to this tank earlier.

The BBMP, the Bench said, will have to immediately stop dumping waste at Mittaganahalli quarry if the KSPCB did not grant authorisation.

New buildings and waste

Also, the Bench directed the State government and the BBMP to come out with a proper and realistic road map for solid waste management as per the law, while keeping in mind the generation of waste in the city in future as the BBMP had given around 9,100 permissions for new building constructions during past one year, and 2,000 applications were pending approval.