State to implement NEP completely by 2030

Belagavi

12 July 2021 19:47 IST

“The State government plans to completely implement the National Education Policy (NEP) by 2030, well ahead of the time limit of 2035 set by the Union government,’’ Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said in Dharwad on Monday.

“All government colleges will implement the policy from this year itself. We will set a phased deadline for private colleges to implement the policy. However, if any private college comes forward to implement the policy from this year, we will support it,” he said.

He spoke to journalists after a meeting of academics and officers at the Karnatak University Dharwad. Those private colleges that have quality infrastructure can implement NEP from the current year, but those who don’t have such facilities in place, can implement it in a gradual manner, he said.

All government higher education institutions will make use of learning management systems (LMS) and Unified University College Management System (UUCMS) to enable them to implement the policy.

NEP aims at integrating various capabilities of the human intellect. It aspires to provide global exposure to students even as it wishes to make them aware of the roots of the Indian tradition, he said.