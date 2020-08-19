State to hold agri start-ups’ workshop on Friday

BENGALURU

19 August 2020 18:36 IST

The intention is to use them in linking farmers with consumers and also to develop farm sector

In a bid to use agricultural start-ups in developing the farm sector based on latest technologies including establishing direct link between farmers and consumers, the State government is holding an agricultural start-ups’ workshop in Bengaluru on Friday.

The virtual workshop, in which Agriculture Minister B. C. Patil and officials concerned would join from Vikasa Soudha, is expected to be see the participation of over 100 start-ups and investors from different parts of the country.

According to an official communication, the workshop would have a brainstorming session on the role as well as opportunities for start-ups with respect to organic farming, minor millets, food processing and modern technology-based farming.

It would also discuss he importance of start-ups in the agricultural sector and their benefits for farmers.

Mr. Patil expressed optimism that the start-ups would turn out to be a forum for triggering an agricultural market revolution. According to him, start-ups could play a vital role in connecting farmers with consumers and reaching their produce directly to consumers. This would ensure remunerative prices for agricultural produce, he felt. Basically, the start-ups would play a major role in connecting farmers with the community and people, he said.

Pointing out that the country was witnessing investments to the tune of $6 billion on annual basis in start-ups in the last 10 years, he said the agri start-ups were expected to get a $4.5 billion market in 2020.

He said the government would implement the suggestions of start-ups in the workshop to improve market and other infrastructure facilities for farmers.