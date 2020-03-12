State to have integrated healthcare facility

The State government is considering developing an integrated COVID-19 healthcare facility with all experts and facilities under one roof.

“This will be a 350-400 bed facility where we can admit and quarantine COVID-19 cases and also ensure concentration of all experts for their treatment. A team of doctors and officials will inspect various hospitals in the city and take a call on Friday,” Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said on Thursday.

He said this was following directions from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who has instructed officials to follow precautions and measures similar to those that are in place in other countries.

State Joint Director (Communicable Diseases) said two private medical colleges that are closer to the airport — Akash Medical College and another similar facility — have been identified. A final call will be taken after inspecting more facilities.

While the department’s helpline 104 will be a one-stop centre for queries, the government is trying to put in place a plan where some hospitals will be identified as first responder facilities, said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

“These first responder hospitals will act as facilities for out-patient consultation of suspected cases. If a case is identified to be fit for admission, as per protocols, we will refer the case to a designated hospital in the integrated facility,” he said.

The State government has also identified 20 procedure codes under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka to cover hospital expenses of COVID-19 cases.