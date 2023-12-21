State to give additional ₹3.5 lakh per house for poor under PM Awas Yojana

December 21, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a bid to boost housing for the poor, the State government on Thursday decided to provide additional financial assistance of ₹3.5 lakh per house being built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. About 1.80 lakh houses allotted between 2015 and 2018 are stuck at various stages of construction as beneficiaries were unable to pay their share.

While the Cabinet that met here on Thursday approved ₹500 crore to immediately complete about 48,700 homes that are nearing completion, the rest of the money would be released in stages. “While about 1.80 lakh homes had been allotted, they could not be completed as the beneficiaries failed to pay their share of ₹4.5 lakh. Some have paid varying amounts, but not exceeding a total of ₹1 lakh. Since 2018, not one house could be sanctioned,” Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan told presspersons here after the Cabinet meeting.

“In fact, while the beneficiaries had to pay a total of about ₹6,691 crore, a total of ₹110 crore had been received. While earlier beneficiaries had to pay ₹4.5 lakh, they will now have to pay ₹1 lakh. The government will now fund the remaining ₹3.35 lakh besides the ₹1.25 lakh given for general and ₹2 lakh for SC/ST families as financial assistance,” he said. He added that over the next two years, the government intends to complete and hand over 1.80 lakh homes.

The Minister also said that the Centre, whose share in the housing scheme is ₹1.5 lakh, took back ₹1.32 lakh as GST charged at the rate of 18%. “The Chief Minister will write to the Centre seeking waiver of GST on housing for the poor,” he said.

Illegally parked funds

Among other decisions taken by the Cabinet was studying and framing policy to identify government funds that are parked illegally outside the treasury by various departments. According to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, the Karnataka Irrigation Rules, 1965, will be amended to increase the royalty on water supplied to industries through lakes, canals, or reservoirs from the existing ₹50,000 to ₹3 lakh per mcft. The Cabinet also discussed having the joint session of the legislature and Budget session during February, dates of which would be announced later, he added.

Food to tribal people

Mr. Patil said that the government will now spend ₹120 crore to ensure daily supply of nutritious food to 11 tribes found in eight districts in the State. The tribes that have been identified for the scheme are Koraga, Jenukuruba, Soliga, Erava, Kadukuruba, Malekudiya, Siddi, Hasalaru, Goudalu, Gonda, and Bettakuruba.