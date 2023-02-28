ADVERTISEMENT

State to get National Raksha University campus

February 28, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka will get the campus of the prestigious National Raksha University, Gandhinagar, to be established at Shivamogga. It will start functioning from the 2023-24 academic year. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the university would tentatively offer diploma courses in police science, corporate security management, criminal investigation, and post-graduation diploma in cyber security and cyber law and road traffic safety management. It would also offer a two-week certificate programme on physical fitness management, and postgraduate diploma in coastal security and law enforcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US