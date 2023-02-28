HamberMenu
State to get National Raksha University campus

February 28, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka will get the campus of the prestigious National Raksha University, Gandhinagar, to be established at Shivamogga. It will start functioning from the 2023-24 academic year. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the university would tentatively offer diploma courses in police science, corporate security management, criminal investigation, and post-graduation diploma in cyber security and cyber law and road traffic safety management. It would also offer a two-week certificate programme on physical fitness management, and postgraduate diploma in coastal security and law enforcement.

