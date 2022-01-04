State to formulate sports policy soon: Minister

The State Government will soon formulate a sports policy after receiving a report from the committee headed by Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, founder chairman of Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM).

Addressing the gathering at the State-level Yuvajanothsava or State Youth Festival at Adichunchanagiri in Mandya near here on Tuesday, Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda said the State Government had constituted the committee. Once the Committee submits its report, the State Government will formulate the state’s sports policy, he said.

He said the Government was looking forward to ensure maximum participation of sportspersons from Karnataka in the next Olympics to be held in Paris in 2024. A total of 75 promising sportspersons had been adopted by the State Government under its Amrit Sports Adoption Scheme.

Mr. Gowda said the Government Flying Training School in Jakkur on the outskirts of Bengaluru, which has been shut since the last four years, will be reopened.

Though the State Government was planning to celebrate Yuvajanothsava on a grand scale this year, the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the authorities to scale down celebrations and observe necessary precautionary measures.

Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot, who participated in the inaugural ceremony of Yuvajanothsava, said youth played a very important role in the country’s overall development. He emphasised the need for a large number of youth to participate in such festivals for their physical and mental strength.Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, quoting from Swami Vivekananda’s words on the occasion of his birth anniversary, said change was possible only if the youth made up their minds.

Seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt Sri Nirmalanandanath Swami said human resource was a crucial element in the resources of a country. As India had abundant human resource, the youth power was also correspondingly high, he said. while emphasising the need to channelise human resources to build the country

The two-day Yuvajanothsava will feature a variety of programmes including song, music, dance, mono-act, and debate competitions. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to participate in the valedictory on Wednesday. A total of 57 persons from each district is participating. About 100 winners will be shortlisted for participation in the national youth fest to be held in Puducherry, said a statement.

Dr R Balasubramaniam from GRAAM, MLA representing Nagamangala assembly constituency Suresh Gowda, MLA representing Mandya assembly segment Srinivas, Additional Chief Secretary of Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Ms Shalini Rajneesh, Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Sports H N Gopalakrishna and Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Ms Ashwathi were also present on the occasion.