State to form task force to chalk out post-lockdown measures

Karnataka will form a task force to decide on precautionary measures to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after the 21-day lockdown period ends, said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Speaking to reporters after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s videoconference with Chief Ministers of all States to take stock of situation, Mr. Yediyurappa said the task force would be formed after April 14, when the lockdown is supposed to end. This is being done on the advise of the Prime Minister.

Sources in the government said that the task force would suggest measures and restrictions to handle COVID-19. “The focus on the pandemic will continue for several more months even after the lockdown is lifted,” sources noted.

Sources also said that the government was expected to form one more task force for initiating measures to put the economy back on track. The economy, which was hit by global slowdown, has taken a further beating ever since restrictions have been imposed.

The State’s own tax revenues are expected to decline as registration of properties, motor vehicles and liquor sales have been stopped. As all sectors have been hit hard, there is the need for a task force comprising experts to suggest the first 100 measures to be initiated by the government to revive the economy, sources noted.

Meanwhile, during the videoconference, Mr. Modi advised the Chief Ministers to implement the lockdown effectively without affecting essential services. He directed them to deal with curfew violations stringently. He sought to remind them that losses could be minimised only if everyone tackles the pandemic effectively and unanimously. Mr. Modi also advised them to isolate migrant workers and provide basic amenities to them.

AYUSH doctors too

The Prime Minister instructed States to maintain sufficient stock of medicines and essential food items. “In the coming days, we should not face shortage of doctors and therefore AYUSH doctors should be roped in and trained online,” Mr. Modi said, according to a communiqué from the Chief Minister’s Office. He advised States to popularise AYUSH system to better immunity.

Expressing concern over crowding at banks, he said social distancing must be maintained while people withdraw money transferred under PM-Garib Kalyan package. He stressed the need for farmers to find ways to practice social distancing during harvesting.